It's Not Easy Being Green: The challenge of recycling household waste in Labrador

So, I have a confession.

I have a hard time throwing things out in the garbage. What I mean is stuff that can be recycled elsewhere. Things like glass jars, cardboard boxes, plastic containers, you name it.

But the Green Depot in Happy Valley-Goose Bay doesn't accept them, so unless you re-use, it all goes into the municipal dump.

You can bring used beverage containers like plastic drinking bottles and pop cans to the depot for a refund, but we don't have curbside recycling for other household waste in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, or elsewhere in Labrador.

Several months ago, I started stashing things like paper, envelopes and cereal boxes at home because I can't bear the thought of them ending up in the landfill. And it's probably excessive, but I've even filled up suitcases with the stuff when I travel, bringing it out to towns that do recycle.