It's Not Easy Being Green: The challenge of recycling household waste in Labrador

by

So, I have a confession.

I have a hard time throwing things out in the garbage. What I mean is stuff that can be recycled elsewhere. Things like glass jars, cardboard boxes, plastic containers, you name it.

But the Green Depot in Happy Valley-Goose Bay doesn't accept them, so unless you re-use, it all goes into the municipal dump.

You can bring used beverage containers like plastic drinking bottles and pop cans to the depot for a refund, but we don't have curbside recycling for other household waste in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, or elsewhere in Labrador.

Several months ago, I started stashing things like paper, envelopes and cereal boxes at home because I can't bear the thought of them ending up in the landfill. And it's probably excessive, but I've even filled up suitcases with the stuff when I travel, bringing it out to towns that do recycle. read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™