With space running out at the landfill, officials with the City of Iqaluit say they need to move quickly to put its waste management plan into action.

The city is currently exploring whether it can strike a deal with the Qikiqtaaluk Corporation to take over the day-to-day waste management operations in the city.

The two signed a memorandum of understanding April 3 to explore whether the corporation would implement the city's solid waste plan that city council first approved in 2013. read more >>