'Intriguing' Odour-stopping Product for Landfills

A new product that stops garbage from smelling is being tested at the Waterloo landfill.

Linda Churchill, a senior environmental engineer at the Region of Waterloo's Waste Management Centre, said the plant-based product will be used in a trial run at the landfill on Erb Street West.

"It's supposed to be a different way to deal with odours and stop the generation of odours," Churchill told CBC News. "It's very intriguing."

She said the product itself has a "neutral, organic smell."

Air quality samples were taken last week, the product was applied Tuesday afternoon and air quality samples will be taken again next week to see if the product works.

