Inside Christy Clark’s Climate Change Brinksmanship

by

It sure looked like an effective display of brinksmanship. Late in the Dec. 9 meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers on climate change, B.C.’s Christy Clark walked out and told reporters she wouldn’t be signing Trudeau’s vaunted Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change.

Clark explained it to the cameras as a matter of fairness. The essentials: B.C. has taxed carbon emissions since 2008, a levy that now stands at $30 per tonne, and doubts the measures some other provinces are adopting will amount to the same thing. Clark wanted assurances that a fair comparison would be made before B.C. had to hike its tax, as dictated by the new framework. read more >>

Tags

by

Featured Suppliers

Buyer's Guide

Looking for materials and equipment for your operation? Click here to find some of the industry's leading suppliers.

Product Watch

Columns

Built with Metro Publisher™