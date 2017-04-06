Wind-Powered Recycling Robots Powered Up At Carl F

ZenRobotics Ltd. has delivered a ZenRobotics Recycler waste sorting system to its customer Carl F in Malmoe, Sweden. The wind-powered robotic sorting line has been operational since February and is the first of its kind in Sweden. The investment in robotic sorting technology is expected to increase the recovery with 12 000 tons annually.

Carl F, based in Malmö, is a visionary family-owned waste management company with an over 129 yearlong history. Dedicated to developing more sustainable practices, Carl F aims to minimize the footprint of its waste sorting processes. In 2013 the company mounted a wind turbine that generates power for the recycling station.