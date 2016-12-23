Illegal Dumping Sites Spark Action

He got tired of seeing it and wanted to do something about it.

Former Squamish resident Craig Cherlet recently created the Sea to Sky Illegal Garbage Dumping Map with Google Maps.

“We used to go up into the Highlands just behind the university, and that was one of the first places we saw tons of dumping… from couches and bags of garbage to regular old building materials to yard waste,” Cherlet recalled. “I thought ‘I am going to throw a map together.’”

He hopes people who see illegal dumping in the backcountry will add those sites to the map so that it can be collected. read more >>