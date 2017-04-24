Illegal Dump Sites Multiply in Terrace, BC Area

More people are illegally dumping their garbage as residents choose to bypass the curbside collection program and the Thornhill transfer station and drive to remote areas to leave their rubbish.

Illegal dumping has been going on for a long time but has been increasing since the closure of both the city and Thornhill landfills and the opening of the transfer station, says the local conservation office.

It’s difficult to give a specific number or percentage for how much illegal dumping has increased, but it’s noticeable, said conservation officer Scott Senkiw. read more >>