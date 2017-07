Australia's two major supermarket chains will stop supplying free high density polyetylene single-use grocery bags.

The two chains made announcements within hours of each other on July 14. Coles Supermarkets Pty. Ltd., part of the Perth-based Wesfarmers Group, which has 787 supermarkets, 865 liquor stores, 89 hotels and 690 convenience outlets across Australia, followed an earlier announcement by Woolworths. read more >>