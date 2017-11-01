Idyllic Caribbean Island Covered In A Tide Of Plastic Trash Along Coastline

What was once an idyllic coastline along the shores of Roatan now is choked with tides of plastic waste. The Locals noticed that suddenly their coastline was inundated with plastic trash, from bags and bottles to plastic cutlery and packaging material.

It is thought that the plastic originated from the mouth of Guatemala's Montagua River, which recently carried a wave of trash from Guatemala out to sea. The resulting location of the trash, from inland Guatemala, appears to be on the beaches and coastlines of Roatan. For residents of Roatan, a tiny island only 12 miles long by 3 miles wide, the task at hand of cleaning up their coastline will be difficult. read more >>