How to Be Eco-friendly over the Holidays Without Sacrificing Traditions

Most people don`t think twice about buying bulk cards over the holidays, but a couple of Torontonians are trying to change that. Stephen Szucs is the co-founder along with Alexandra Pokras of Good Card Co. – a new greeting card company started through an IndieGoGo campaign that he says aims to offer consumers the chance to send a card with a clear conscience.

"I think that there's a growing awareness that sustainability is a need," Szucs said, noting the amount of waste that's produced over the holidays. read more >>