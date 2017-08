It's a well-known fact that Canadians are committed to recycling and as it turns out, we're really good at it. According to a recent GfK Roper Green Gauge Global survey, Canadian consumers rank first in recycling out of 25 countries surveyed. But while we have an insatiable appetite for recycling, there is still work to be done in the fight to reduce our environmental impact and preserve natural resources for future generations.

read more >>