How Recycled Tires Can Make a Huge Impact on Your Community

Whether you live in a large city or a small town, working to improve and build your community is always rewarding. That’s one of the reasons why Ontario Tire Stewardship (OTS), an organization championing waste diversion, has worked to collect and recycle used tires to help transform Ontario Communities for the better.

Since September 2009, OTS has been involved in dozens of projects that use the rubber from recycled tires in creative ways to benefit people and industry, and even create new jobs. Recycled tires are kept out of landfills and put to use in public spaces where revitalization is needed. read more >>