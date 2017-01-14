How Organic Farming Will save Us All – If We Can Throw Away Our Antiquated Notions of What It Means

If there is a stereotype of the organic farmer it’s that they spend their days wrapped in droopy clothes made of hemp and burlap, becoming one with nature while foraging for chanterelles. Yet the reality of many organic farmers couldn’t be further from the truth. For those serious about agriculture free of synthetic chemicals, farming is a complex system that requires endless days of laborious work, with the potential to yield lucrative results.

This is the case for Brent Preston, who used to spend his days in front of a computer cooped up in an office cubicle. Now he looks after an organic farm in Caledon, Ontario, which he bought when life in the city started to feel like a rat race that wasn’t worth the long sprint. Farm life means Preston’s days start earlier than they used to: he is up by 6:30 am, managing a crew of employees who begin work at seven in the morning. The rest of his 12-hour shifts go by in a satisfying blur, stitched together with the routine cycle of planting, watering, weeding, harvesting and loading trucks ready to take shipments to the city in the afternoon. read more >>