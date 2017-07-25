How China’s Stricter Waste Import Rules May Well Sink Hong Kong’s Plastic Recycling Sector

Last month, China notified the World Trade Organisationthat it will stop importing 24 types of solid waste, including plastics, unsorted paper, steel mill slag and scrap fabric materials, within this year. This came as the government claimed imported recyclables have polluted the environment and damaged public health on the mainland.

The move is nothing new. Under President Xi Jinping (習近平), China started to curb waste imports in 2013, when it launched Operation Green Fence. Early this year, an even stricter policy was launched to further block imports of contaminated recyclables. read more >>