So you’ve got a wire coat hanger and you need to get rid of it. Garbage or blue bin?

It’s a question thousands of Calgarians are asking everyday about just about any material you can imagine. The City of Calgary knows it, and they’re trying to keep people informed.

Sharon Howland, leader of program management at Waste and Recycling, said it’s a constant task to keep people updated on what they should and shouldn’t put in blue bins. read more >>