How a Minnesota Operation is Using a Robotics Solution to Sort Organics

As the waste and recycling industry becomes more comfortable with the latest technology, Marathon Equipment, a Dover Co., Organix Solutions and Waste Robotics recently announced a partnership to install a bag-sorting robot at Randy's Sanitation of Minneapolis, Minn., to help automate its organics diversion sort line.

“Randy’s already had the Organix Solutions compostable bag program in place but the extraction was performed by manual labor,” says Eric Camirand, chief technology officer of Waste Robotics, based in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. “The robot just makes things simpler and more efficient. We see this industry becoming more automated.” read more >>

