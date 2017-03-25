How a Halifax Student Plans to Keep All Her Trash This Year in a 500 Ml Jar

According to Statistics Canada, Nova Scotia's per capita waste output is the lowest in Canada at 378 kilograms per person, but one Halifax student wants to cut that almost down to zero waste.

Brianna Maxwell, a second-year student in sustainability and community design at Dalhousie University, says she's been trying to reduce her environmental footprint for years. She decided that in 2017, her personal garbage would not go beyond a single 500-millilitre jar.

"I've been trying to transition towards this for the past five years because I couldn't stand how much of an impact I was having on the planet. But January was when I decided to say, 'No, I'm not going to continue contributing to this,'" she told CBC.