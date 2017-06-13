High Cost of Cap and Trade

Recently, the Windsor region’s Chamber of Commerce joined other groups across Ontario to demand the provincial government kill its cap and trade carbon pricing program, due to concerns about its potentially devastating economic impact.

Indeed, there are many pitfalls with this program that raise serious questions about its costs versus benefits for taxpayers.

The Ontario government launched its cap and trade system in January, 2017, with an emission cap of roughly 142 megatonnes (Mt) for 2017, with a corresponding number of industrial carbon dioxide allowances or credits. read more >>