Competition Not Just Needed in Garbage Collection

If the discussion of who picks up Toronto’s garbage were taking place in July, it would already be over.

Why? Because in the hot, steamy days of summer, having a host of people competing to pick up your smelly trash doesn’t only make fiscal sense, it makes nasal sense.

Yet, here we are in January, when garbage freezes rather than reeks, and there are a few folks decrying Mayor John Tory’s decision to follow a staff report and open up Toronto waste collection to the public market as an “ideological” move. read more >>