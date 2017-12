People caught illegally dumping garbage in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality will soon face stiff fines under an updated solid waste bylaw that will give police more powers to crack down on offenders.

"It's a really big change," said Francis Campbell, the municipality's manager of solid waste. "In the previous bylaw, there was nothing there to address illegal dumping."

Campbell said the municipality previously relied on provincial regulations, such as the Crown Lands Act. read more >>