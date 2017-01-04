Hat’s Recycling Would Be Cheaper than Most

Curbside recycling could be here in 2018 and at a price among the lowest in Alberta.

But officials with the local non-profit group currently contracted to handle municipal waste diversion are worried they might be priced out of contention for a new contract.

“We absolutely could handle the job, can do the job and our pricing was well in the affordable range,” said Karen Gingras, executive director of Redi-Enterprises, among five groups to submit proposals to operate the home pickup system.

On Thursday the city’s utility committee heard a plan to sell the material handling facility, and contract out a planned blue-bin service for $6 per month. read more >>

