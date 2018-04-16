Hasbro begins toy recycling after packaging pledge

× Expand Hasbro Hasbro

Toy and games giant, Hasbro Inc., is rolling out a U.S. recycling pilot program with TerraCycle that will recycle the children’s items into materials that can be used in the construction of elements like play spaces, flower pots and park benches.

The move comes just one month after the toy maker announced it will begin using plant-based bio-polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for blister packs and plastic windows in its product packaging starting in 2019.

Starting April 16, participants can sign up to return their toys and games with a free shipping label to TerraCycle, who will sort and recycle the products. The pilot program is open to all Hasbro toys and games, including face-to-face games, plastic and electronic toys, action figures, dolls, plush, and more.

“Hasbro’s toy recycling program is the first brand-sponsored national recycling program in the industry, and we are proud to partner with the passionate team at Hasbro to offer consumers a simple, sustainable solution for recycling their well-loved toys and games,” said TerraCycle CEO Tom Szaky in a statement. “Our expertise in product recycling is a great fit for a company like Hasbro that is committed to reducing the environmental impact of their products throughout its lifecycle, including end of life.”

Earlier this year, Hasbro announced that it will begin using plant-based bio-polyethylene terephthalate (PET) for blister packs and plastic windows in its product packaging starting in 2019. Hasbro will use bioPET plastic made with 30% plant-based material derived from agricultural by-products. This step is one of many advancements the company has made to enhance the sustainability of its packaging over the past decade. Additional actions include eliminating wire ties in 2010, replacing polyvinyl chloride (PVC) with PET in 2013, and achieving 90% recycled or sustainably-sourced paper for packaging and in-box content in 2015. In 2017, Hasbro adopted How2Recycle labeling on packaging for U.S. and Canada, which helps to provide clear on-package recycling guidance to consumers.

Hasbro ranked No. 3 on Newsweek’s 2017 Green Rankings, which assesses the 500 largest publicly-traded companies in the United States on overall environmental performance.

To learn more about Hasbro's CSR and sustainability efforts, visit www.hasbro.com/csr and read the CSR Report, Playing with Purpose.