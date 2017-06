New provincial legislation has led to seven times the number of odour complaints about the Hamilton Central Composting Facility in the last year.

Now, one city councillor says the city should temporarily stop following a rule from that legislaition until it figures out a way to handle the stench.

Sam Merulla of Ward 4 says the province's 2016 rule that compost must be 40 per cent moisture or greater when cured has made life stinkier for residents in the Grenfell Avenue area.

read more >>