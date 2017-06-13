Halifax Councillor Proposes Cigarette Butt Recycling Pilot Project

Unsightly piles of cigarette butts littering city streets has prompted a Halifax councillor to do something about it.

Coun. Tony Mancini has discovered a program adopted by Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver he thinks could work in Halifax.

"The municipality gets a lot of calls about litter. Cigarette butts are something that you see as a constant," explained Mancini.

"A lot of people you see them flick out their cigarette as they're driving down the road or walking. And we're seeing them collect outside of restaurants and pubs, bus stops and anywhere that people gather," he added. read more >>