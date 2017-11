Halifax hopes to create an app that will help residents recycle textiles rather than put them into a garbage bag.

There are number of charities that will pick up textiles, no matter what condition they are in, says the city's solid waste manager Matt Keliher.

"Residents are skeptical of donating a ripped pair of jeans. But they are acceptable and they [charities] do want them," he said at a municipal environment committee meeting Thursday. read more >>