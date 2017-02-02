Group Stresses Opposition to Mandatory Curbside Recycling

Approximately 100 people gathered at the Lethbridge Public Library’s Theatre Gallery on Tuesday night for an information and strategy session hosted by a citizens’ group opposed to the City of Lethbridge’s decision to implement mandatory curbside recycling.

In November, city council approved the Residential Waste Diversion Strategy that was put forward to the Finance Committee in November 2015. The City is moving forward with a pilot curbside recycling program in select areas of the city in 2018, with bi-weekly residential curbside recycling collection being in full implementation in 2019. read more >>