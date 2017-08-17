GreenMantra™ Receives $2.2 Million in Funding for Polystyrene CleanTech Innovation

GreenMantra Technologies, a rapidly growing clean technology company that produces high-value polymers from waste plastics, will receive $2.2 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to be used toward construction of a demonstration plant that will convert waste polystyrene into modified styrenic polymers for use in inks, foam insulation and other applications.

The funding was announced yesterday by the Honorable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, during a ceremony at GreenMantra's headquarters in Brantford, Ontario. read more >>