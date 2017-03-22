Greenhouse Gases at Regina Garbage Dump Now Powering 1,000 Homes

The garbage that Regina residents produce on a daily basis will now help power homes across the province. With the new landfill gas-to-energy facility, the City of Regina has the ability to generate more than one megawatt of electricity through the methane produced by waste at the landfill.

“We could not be more excited about the completion of the gas-to-energy project,” Mayor Michael Fougere said. “We have known for some time the potential for landfill gas and we have looked at several ways for how to harness this energy source. We are glad to have this outcome today.”

The $5-million project converts 30,000 tonnes of methane gas from the landfill into enough electricity to continuously power 1,000 homes. This is the equivalent of taking 8,000 vehicles off the road. read more >>