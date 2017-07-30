Green Cart Collection Begins as Calgary Aims to Cut Landfill Waste in Half

Calgary has begun collecting organic waste from new green bins as part of a composting program that is expected to cut the amount of material that ends up in city landfills in half, once it's fully up and running.

"It's a major milestone," program implementation leader Philippa Wagner said of Tuesday's inaugural pickups.

Some 80,000 green carts have been distributed in the city's southwest and the city will continue expanding the program, quadrant by quadrant, until roughly 320,000 carts are distributed to single-family homes across Calgary by the fall. read more >>