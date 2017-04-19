Green Bins to Focus on Food Waste

In 2009, green bins began appearing curbside throughout Kingston as residents started to change their habits and experiment with organic waste recycling. At the time the new program was rolled out, Kingstonians were urged to place both food and yard waste in their green bins, as opposed to disposing of these items in the trash. From the outset, the ultimate goal of the city’s organic waste recycling program was to divert as much as 65 percent of the city’s waste from the landfill. If you’ve been tracking our progress along the way, you may already know that we exceeded our waste diversion goal for 2018 way back in 2014; a nod to mother nature for the assist stemming from post-ice storm clean up. Suffice it to say that even though each and every household does not make regular use of their green bin, organic recycling has had a positive impact on waste diversion efforts in Kingston.

