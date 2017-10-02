Green Bin Use up 124% in Six Months, Says Waterloo

People in Waterloo region have embraced using their green bins, with usage more than doubling – up 124 per cent – in the past six months, regional staff say.

The amount of recyclables collected from blue bins is also up 13 per cent, yard waste volume is up 11 per cent while garbage is down 22 per cent since March.

Jon Arsenault, the region's director of waste management, said the improvements are all thanks to residents getting on board with changes to how waste is collected in the region. read more >>