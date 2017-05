For Leigh Stratton, making Bridge Brewery a zero waste establishment was an obvious choice. She set out to make good beer, that would do good for her customers and the planet, even when it was not the easier thing to do.

From training staff on recycling, to using hybrid cars, Stratton’s efforts to lower consumption is in every facet of her business. Although she has not achieved 100 per cent zero waste, she’s come pretty close. read more >>