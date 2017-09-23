Greater Sudbury Considering Expanding Composting and Recycling Programs

Some Sudbury city councillors want to see changes to encourage more recycling and composting. Currently between 40 and 50 per cent of households in the city use a green cart.

Councillors and staff discussed the issue Monday evening. The city is preparing business case options to get more people to recycle and compost. Those options are expected to be deliberated later this year during 2018 budget talks.

Currently, only households on a curbside pick up route can participate in the green cart program. It's not available to industrial, commercial or institutional sectors or special events. read more >>