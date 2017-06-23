Government to Improve Saskatchewan’s Scrap Tire Recycling Program

The Ministry of Environment plans to develop new scrap tire recycling regulations to reflect changing industry needs in Saskatchewan and address increasing public expectations for governance, accountability, and transparency.

The new regulations will ensure Saskatchewan continues to have an effective scrap tire collection program that further promotes a sustainable recycling industry within the province.

“This is a very important recycling program for the people of Saskatchewan,” Environment Minister Scott Moe said. “The review of the program showed there are areas where we need to make improvements to ensure the continued recycling of tires and an effective program overall for the industry.” read more >>