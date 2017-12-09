Government Is Tackling Hong Kong’s Waste Problem on Multiple Fronts

The government is determined to tackle the waste problem in Hong Kong and has been taking concurrent action on multiple fronts.

To avoid waste at the source, it is necessary to nurture a “Use Less, Waste Less” culture in this city. With the government taking the lead, bureaus and departments have been advised not to use bottled water when organising or attending events and meetings. To take things a step further, we have decided to stop the sale of plastic bottled water (one litre or less) in all automatic vending machines under contracts to be tendered after February 20 on government premises. read more >>