Gold-Star Recyclers Awarded Special Yellow Bins

Special yellow recycling bins are being handed out to Windsor residents who meet the gold standard when it comes to recycling.

The Essex Windsor Solid Waste Authority launched a gold-star recycling pilot project this year, rewarding perfect recyclers with yellow bins.

School teacher Jennifer Daley Stewart signed up for the program and became one of about 100 residents to receive the new status symbol.

"I was really excited, it came with a report card and I got an A+," she said. "It was really, really cool."