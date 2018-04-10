Global waste market to reach $435B by 2023, report finds

A new report by Allied Market Research forecasts the global waste management market to reach $435 billion by 2023, after being valued at $285 billion in 2016.

The report, Global Waste Management Market by Waste Type, and Service: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, shows the municipal solid waste market may reach $222.8 billion by 2023, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.1% during the forecast period.

The report anticipates that the fastest growing service for the waste management market will be the disposal segment, which is expected to grow by 6.9% and is forecast to reach $230.7 billion by 2023.