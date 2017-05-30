Global Recovered Paper Market Stabilizes After Spring Dip

Recent tumult in the global market for recovered paper, particularly for lower grades of fiber, seems to be winding down with prices creeping back up after a dip earlier this spring.

After bottoming out in 2015 and early 2016, recycled paper pricing had been on an upward trajectory for about a year. That is until a recent blip in markets upended that momentum.

Chinese buyers—a major consumer of recovered paper from markets globally—slowed their intake in April. That was compounded by escalating freight costs, cheaper competing products in some parts of the world and increased scrutiny during port inspections in China. read more >>