The global market for biodegradable plastics was valued at US$7.6bn in 2014 and is rising at a compound annual growth rate of 9.9% during the forecast period of 2015–2023, according to a recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The valuation is anticipated to reach US$17.7bn by the end of 2023. read more >>