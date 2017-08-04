Glen Murray Steps Down as Environment Minister

Earlier today, Glen Murray resigned as Minister of the Environment and Climate Change. He will be leaving politics and resigning as MPP for Toronto-Centre on September 1st, 2017, four days before he becomes the Executive Director of the Alberta-based Pembina Institute, a 33-year-old environmental think-tank. Murray, 59, also a former mayor of Winnipeg, has been an outspoken minister, overseeing the government’s five-year, $8.3 billion plan to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

With Minister Murray’s resignation, Chris Ballard has been appointed as the new Minister of Environment and Climate Change as part of a Cabinet shuffle by Premier Wynne. Chris formerly served as the Minister of Housing and the Minister Responsible for the Poverty Reduction Strategy. He is the MPP for Newmarket-Aurora and has served as a town councillor for Aurora, where he was Chair of the Economic Development Advisory Committee.