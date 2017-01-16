Getting to the Meat of Reducing Food Waste

Food waste is a complex issue that goes well beyond its contribution to climate change through the release of methane from mixing 'organic' waste with 'inorganic' waste in the landfill. What about the resources used to produce the food? Or the growing trend to purchase more and waste more, which has been directly correlated to poverty and malnutrition?

The foods we waste with the most damaging environmental impact are from animal products, including meat and dairy, because a significant amount of energy and water is used to raise livestock. According to a study completed by the American Society for Clinical Nutrition, it is estimated 200,000 litres of water is required to produce one kilogram of factory farm beef.

