Germany recycles more than 90 percent of its PET bottles, and container deposits deserve credit for the high rate, according to a new study from the German trade association Forum PET.

The Dec. 6 study said that Germany recycled 93.5 percent of its PET bottles and 97.9 percent of its one-way deposit PET bottles in 2015. That compares with 30.1 percent recycling rate for PET bottles in the United States in 2015. read more >>