Gatwick Airport has formally opened a plant to burn food and packaging waste from flights and produce power for the airport – a facility it says is a world first.

The £3.8 million plant, located in the airport’s north terminal, will treat waste defined as Category 1, which forms the majority of waste from non-EU flights and is defined as food waste or anything mixed with it, such as packaging, cups and meal trays from international transport vehicles.

