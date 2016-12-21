Gas Prices Going up about 4 Cents a Litre in Ontario, Minister Reminds Drivers

Ontario Environment Minister Glen Murray says not much will change in the province due to a new national climate change deal signed last week, but reminds residents they'll be paying about four cents a litre more for gas and about $5 more monthly in natural gas bills starting in January.

"It's not a lot," Murray told Metro Morning on Tuesday.

Murray said the price increases are examples of the costs associated with Ontario's cap-and-trade program. Both increases will take effect Jan. 1, 2017.