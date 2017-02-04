Garbage Fight Symbolic of All That Ails City Hall

It’s common sense that if you want the best deal when making a major purchase, you won’t know what it is unless you shop around.

Unless you do your homework and compare prices and quality before making a decision.

Anyone who’s ever had to balance a budget — at home or at work — knows this.

Which brings us, alas, to Toronto council, where not enough councillors do.

This week, council will consider Mayor John Tory’s motion to set up a process for accepting bids for private garbage collection in Scarborough. read more >>