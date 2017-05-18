Garbage Bylaws Debated and Fortified in Cape Breton

As heavy-garbage trucks continue to circulate on Cape Breton this week, collecting the annual crop of weighty waste and ejected junk, an urban municipal counsellor has called for heavier fines against those who persist in flinging garbage into the woods.

Meanwhile, one of the island’s rural counties has quietly put teeth into its blue-bag bylaw.

Let’s start with Victoria County, which passed new recycling rules Monday.

Starting June 1, householders can now be fined up to $1,000 for failing to separate plastic cups from waste paper, or for turfing trash in a black bag instead of the proscribed clear plastic. read more >>