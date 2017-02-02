'Game Changer' Idea for E-waste Recycling Wins Students $10k

Most homes in Manitoba have some kind of e-waste hidden somewhere, most know it can be recycled, and—sadly—most are unlikely to do something with it.

That problem was recently confronted by a team of students who won an annual big idea competition called Game Changer with their plan for an annual recycling event.

Haneen Shouman, one of the University of Manitoba students on Team Loop—which won $10,000 for their e-waste solution—said their goal was to “make the problem of e-waste less significant.” read more >>