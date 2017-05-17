Galgay Pushes St. John’s to Reintroduce Residential Bulk Garbage Pickup

In hindsight, the decision to scrap bulk garbage pickup may not have been the best idea, St. John’s Coun. Jonathan Galgay says.

The program was abolished in the fall of 2015 as a result of the city facing a challenging fiscal situation and trying to avoid further municipal tax increases.

Less than two years later, Galgay is asking council and staff to review options for reinstating the program.

"The fact of the matter is we're starting to see the impact of this now and I think the time has come when council needs to step it up and make a decision and be creative to bring back this so important program," Galgay says.