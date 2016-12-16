Future of ‘Mount Welland’ to Be Determined

The City of Welland will be spending $30,000 to hire a consultant to tell it what to do with a huge pile of trash.

It’s $10,000 less than city staff recommended spending to determine a future use for the Atlas Landfill Remediation Project, when the landfill site on Woodlawn Road is closed within five years.

But it still wasn’t popular with several councillors during a meeting earlier this week.

Ward 5 Coun. Rocky Letourneau described the municipality’s plan as spending $30,000 “to pay a consultant to tell us what to do with a hill of garbage.” read more >>