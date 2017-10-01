Future Healthcare Systems Opens First Medical Waste Disposal Facility in Connecticut

Future Healthcare Systems, a family-owned and operated medical waste disposal company based in Mount Vernon, NY, has opened the State of Connecticut’s first medical waste treatment facility in an eco-technology park in Bridgeport. The new $3.5 million medical waste disposal facility has the capacity to treat 3 million pounds of regulated medical waste per month. While the company has other treatment facilities located in Lincoln, RI, and Westchester, NY, the plant, which uses an autoclave for processing, is the flagship facility in Connecticut. read more >>